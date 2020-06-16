Viva Energy sees virus hit on H1 profit

AAP Finance
Viva Energy sees virus hit on H1 profitBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Refiner Viva Energy says profit in the first half of 2020 may be sharply lower after coronavirus-related lockdowns cut demand for its fuel products.
The company expects underlying net profit for the six months to June to be between $20 million and $50 million compared with $50.9 million a year ago.
Underlying group earnings are expected to be in the $257.5 million-$287.5 million range, down from $297.4 million in the first half last year.
Viva, which operates a 120,000-barrel-a-day refinery at Geelong in Victoria, says refining margins dropped due to poor jet and gasoline demand, while aviation fuel sales volumes were also sharply lower, down as much as 73 per cent in May.