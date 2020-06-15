AAP Finance

Ardent sells stake in Main Event business

By AAP Newswire

Ardent Leisure's Dreamworld. - AAP

1 of 1

Ardent Leisure will sell a 24.2 per cent stake in its US-based Main Event Entertainment business to investment firm Redbird Capital Partners for $US80 million ($A117 million).

Redbird has an option to acquire an additional 26.8 per cent interest in Main Event at a future date.

The deal will allow Main Event to invest in future growth and bring in additional expertise and opportunities, Ardent chairman Gary Weiss says.

Latest articles

Sport

Star-spangled Shepparton

Tallygaroopna greyhound racing stalwarts Theo and Fay Van Taarling have spent a virtual lifetime in the sport. According to Theo, 66, the husband-and-wife team started training in 1974, prior to a 15-year break to raise three children, and then...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Crosshaven helps lift Lindsay Park to the lead of Victorian trainer premiership

It may have taken every ounce of talent, but Crosshaven saluted in style for Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing on Saturday. The two-year-old added to his debut win last month by taking out the Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Handicap at Moonee Valley. Ridden by...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Kogan raising up to $115m amid online boom

Online retailer Kogan is raising capital from investors, with the proceeds to be used for opportunities in a changing retail market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Horizon Oil cleared in PNG bribery probe

ASX-listed Horizon Oil says an independent review of a $15 million payment in PNG in 2011 has found it wasn’t a bribe but rather a legitimate purchase.

AAP Newswire