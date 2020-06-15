Ardent sells stake in Main Event business

AAP Finance
Ardent sells stake in Main Event businessBy AAP Newswire
Ardent Leisure will sell a 24.2 per cent stake in its US-based Main Event Entertainment business to investment firm Redbird Capital Partners for $US80 million ($A117 million).
Redbird has an option to acquire an additional 26.8 per cent interest in Main Event at a future date.
The deal will allow Main Event to invest in future growth and bring in additional expertise and opportunities, Ardent chairman Gary Weiss says.