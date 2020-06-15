AAP Finance

Boral hires CEO from Adelaide Brighton

By AAP Newswire

Newly appointed Boral chief executive Zlatko Todorcevski says there are no sacred cows in the company portfolio as he attempts to improve on recent disappointing results.

The building materials provider has named the Adelaide Brighton board member and former Brambles financial boss to its top job from July 1.

Current chief executive Mike Kane will retire from Boral in September.

Mr Todorcevski in speaking about his role alluded to recent financial results, which have included a 40 per cent interim profit dive in February.

"It is fair to say that in recent times, the company has not performed in line with the market's or the board's expectations," he said.

"Boral has the potential to perform at a higher level and to be recognised as a great business, which is what attracted me to the position in the first place."

Mr Todorcevski will receive base remuneration of $1.9 million.

