Seven flags virus hit on ad markets

Kerry Stokes' diversified Seven Group says that COVID-19 has had an "unprecedented impact on advertising market" at Seven West Media, with metro advertising down 30.7 per cent in April and down 9.3 per cent year-to-date.

Seven West Media is responding by cutting spending by $90 million by June 2020 and a further $110 million in FY20/21, the group said in an investor presentation lodged with the ASX on Friday.