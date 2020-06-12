Westpac’s money laundering woes widen

AAP Finance
Westpac’s money laundering woes widenBy AAP Newswire
Westpac says the financial crime watchdog may include additional allegations of wrongdoing in its case against the lender for breaching anti-money laundering laws.
The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) last year accused the bank of failing anti-money laundering and counterterrorism laws on reporting transactions on 23 million occasions and in November filed civil proceedings in the Federal Court.
The country's second-largest bank, which has already set aside $900 million for a potential legal penalty, has blamed its breaches on deficient processes, poor understanding and lack of resources.