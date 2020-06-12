Estia, Mayne Pharma to drop out of ASX 200

5370537724001

Aged care operator Estia Health and drugmaker Mayne Pharma will be among the major companies dropping out of the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index from June 22.

Other companies dropping out of the coveted list as part of the quarterly rebalancing include investment platform HUB 24, lithium miner Pilbara Minerals, lottery retailer Jumbo Interactive and fund manager Pinnacle Investment.