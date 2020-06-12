Estia, Mayne Pharma to drop out of ASX 200

AAP Finance

Aged care operator Estia Health and drugmaker Mayne Pharma will be among the major companies dropping out of the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index from June 22.

Other companies dropping out of the coveted list as part of the quarterly rebalancing include investment platform HUB 24, lithium miner Pilbara Minerals, lottery retailer Jumbo Interactive and fund manager Pinnacle Investment.

They will be replaced by Centuria Industrial REIT, litigation funder Omni Bridgeway and pharmaceuticals firm Mesoblast, which has been in the news for its trial of a drug to treat COVID-19.

Software services firm Megaport and gold miner Perseus will also join the list.

The new additions have been among the best performing stocks amid the COVID-inflicted market downturn and have each recovered between 40-110 per cent of their value since the market's March 23 bottom at the height of the crisis.

ASX also said gaming provider Aristocrat Leisure would replace packaging provider Amcor in the ASX 20 index, while A2 Milk Company would replace wealth management giant AMP in the ASX 50 index.

Mall owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and miner Whitehaven Coal will drop out of the ASX 100 index from June 22, to be replaced by data centre operator NextDC and gold miner Saracen Mineral.

