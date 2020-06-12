AAP Finance

TPG dangles dividend for merger vote

By AAP Newswire

TPG website - AAP

1 of 1

TPG shareholders will receive a special dividend of 49 to 52 cents per share should the internet service provider's merger with Vodafone go ahead.

TPG shareholders will vote on the proposed merger, which would create a stronger rival for Telstra and Optus, at an extraordinary general meeting on June 24.

The two telcos first announced their intent to merge in 2018.

The $15 billion merger has received the green light from the Foreign Investment Review Board, as well as the Federal Court, after competition watchdog ACCC initially opposed the combination.

Under the agreement, Vodafone Hutchison Australia will buy all shares in TPG and will be listed on the ASX as TPG Telecom Limited.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia shareholders will own 50.1 per cent of the merged group, while TPG shareholders will own 49.9 per cent.

Latest articles

News

Indigenous man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

An indigenous man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino
News

Margaret Stothart - a pioneer of St Georges Road Primary School

At 70 years of age Margaret Stothart has spent more than half her life at her primary school.

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton police detect close to 80 road offences over the long weekend

Despite Shepparton police detecting close to 80 road offences over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, a Highway Patrol officer says the results for our region were not all that bad.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Kogan raising up to $115m amid online boom

Online retailer Kogan is raising capital from investors, with the proceeds to be used for opportunities in a changing retail market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Horizon Oil cleared in PNG bribery probe

ASX-listed Horizon Oil says an independent review of a $15 million payment in PNG in 2011 has found it wasn’t a bribe but rather a legitimate purchase.

AAP Newswire