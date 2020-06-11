AAP Finance

G8 Education expects $230m-250m writedown

By AAP Newswire

Treasury bond - AAP

1 of 1

G8 Education says it expects to recognise a non-cash impairment in the range of $230 million to $250 million, reflecting the impact COVID-19 has had on its childcare business.

G8, which operates 475 childcare centres in Australia and 17 in Singapore, says the pandemic has exacerbated what it described as a "challenging industry supply environment that has been in place for the past 12-24 months".

The impairment charge in its half-year accounts relates the carrying value of both goodwill and a number of underperperforming centers, G8 said.

It will have no impact on the company's debt facilities or compliance with banking covenants, and will give G8 more flexibility with how it manages those underperforming assets, the company said.

At 1332 AEST, G8 shares were down 5.9 per cent to 99.25 cents.

Latest articles

World

Biden says crime bill questions legitimate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has responded to criticism of his support for a 1994 crime bill that led to mass incarceration of ethnic minorities.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern supreme as poll countdown begins

With 100 days to the New Zealand election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is enjoying the high point of her first term.

AAP Newswire
World

Pompeo promises probe into Seven beating

Seven Network’s Amelia Brace and Tim Myers were beaten and hit by rubber bullets as police cleared a park outside the White House for US President Donald Trump.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Kogan raising up to $115m amid online boom

Online retailer Kogan is raising capital from investors, with the proceeds to be used for opportunities in a changing retail market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Horizon Oil cleared in PNG bribery probe

ASX-listed Horizon Oil says an independent review of a $15 million payment in PNG in 2011 has found it wasn’t a bribe but rather a legitimate purchase.

AAP Newswire