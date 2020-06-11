G8 Education expects $230m-250m writedown

5370537724001

G8 Education says it expects to recognise a non-cash impairment in the range of $230 million to $250 million, reflecting the impact COVID-19 has had on its childcare business.

G8, which operates 475 childcare centres in Australia and 17 in Singapore, says the pandemic has exacerbated what it described as a "challenging industry supply environment that has been in place for the past 12-24 months".