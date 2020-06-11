AAP Finance

Virgin Australia to boost domestic flights

By AAP Newswire

The Virgin Australia terminal at Brisbane. - AAP

1 of 1

Virgin Australia says it will double domestic capacity by early July as state border restrictions ease and demand grows, joining rival Qantas in adding a significant number of flights.

Virgin, the country's second-biggest carrier, entered voluntary administration in April, owing nearly $7 billion to creditors, but has been flying a limited government-supported network during the coronavirus pandemic that has decimated travel.

The airline said it would add 30,000 seats across 320 one-way flights per week to its schedule, boosting capacity to around 13 per cent of normal from the current 6 per cent.

Qantas last week said it would triple domestic capacity to 15 per cent of normal by the end of June by adding more than 300 return flights per week.

Meanwhile, binding offers for Virgin Australia from finalists Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Management are due on June 22.

Administrator Deloitte has said it hopes to agree a deal with the winner by the end of the month ahead of a second meeting of creditors in August to vote on approval.

Latest articles

World

Biden says crime bill questions legitimate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has responded to criticism of his support for a 1994 crime bill that led to mass incarceration of ethnic minorities.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern supreme as poll countdown begins

With 100 days to the New Zealand election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is enjoying the high point of her first term.

AAP Newswire
World

Pompeo promises probe into Seven beating

Seven Network’s Amelia Brace and Tim Myers were beaten and hit by rubber bullets as police cleared a park outside the White House for US President Donald Trump.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Kogan raising up to $115m amid online boom

Online retailer Kogan is raising capital from investors, with the proceeds to be used for opportunities in a changing retail market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Horizon Oil cleared in PNG bribery probe

ASX-listed Horizon Oil says an independent review of a $15 million payment in PNG in 2011 has found it wasn’t a bribe but rather a legitimate purchase.

AAP Newswire