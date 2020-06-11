AAP Finance

Alliance raising $122m for new planes

By AAP Newswire

BHP's gas project in WA - AAP

1 of 1

Alliance Aviation is seeking to raise up to $121.9 million to buy more jet aircraft to service additional charter customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"While other airlines are concerned with solvency and a myriad of other issues, our company is in a unique position to look for opportunities," chairman Steve Padgett told shareholders on Thursday.

Alliance said on Thursday it had been approached by a number of potential clients about adding contract flights including resource sector companies, domestic tourism operators, tourism boards and regional councils.

"While these new customers are currently engaged on short term contracts, Alliance's management team is focused on securing these customers over the longer term, which presents an opportunity for Alliance to grow its market share of the aviation sector," the company said.

Alliance is seeking to raise $91.9 million through an institutional placement at $2.95 a share, a five per cent discount from Wednesday's closing price of $3.10, plus a $30 million share purchase plan.

The institutional placement is fully underwritten by Ord Minnet and presents 24.4 per cent of Alliance's existing issued share capital.

Alliance currently has a fleet of 40 Fokker 100 and 80-seat jets, plus five Fokker 50-seat turboprops, none of which are still in production.

The company indicated it would try to acquire second-hand Fokker jets but might be forced to purchase a different type of aircraft, which would result in more training costs for its pilots, crew and maintenance staff.

Alliance said it was also well-positioned to operate regional air services for other Australian carriers, an arrangement known as wet leasing.

Alliance had done so for Virgin Australia although that has stopped with the carrier entering voluntary administration, with those aircraft diverted to serving resource sector clients.

The company expects to report a $40 million profit before tax in FY20, up from $32.8 million in FY19.

It said that last fiscal year a quarter of its $277.1 million in revenue came from a single client - BHP.

Latest articles

News

Excited students fill classrooms as last grades go back to school

THERE were plenty of excited faces yesterday as the grade three through to year 10 students finally made their way back into the classroom after weeks of remote learning. For many schools around the area, this means a majority of their students are...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Slow down, Echuca police plead

MOTORISTS across Campaspe Shire continue to put police and first responders at risk by not slowing down around emergency sites. Senior Constable Bren Lodi of Campaspe Highway Patrol worked over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and found only...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch cancelled

THIS year’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch at Echuca Racing Club has been cancelled. The annual fundraising event organised by Horizon Committee was supposed to take place in October but has been called off due to coronavirus restrictions. Horizon...

Anna McGuinness

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Kogan raising up to $115m amid online boom

Online retailer Kogan is raising capital from investors, with the proceeds to be used for opportunities in a changing retail market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Horizon Oil cleared in PNG bribery probe

ASX-listed Horizon Oil says an independent review of a $15 million payment in PNG in 2011 has found it wasn’t a bribe but rather a legitimate purchase.

AAP Newswire