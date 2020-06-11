JB Hi-FI sales surge in second-half

AAP Finance

JB HI-FI says it is seeing strong growth in sales and earnings so far in the second half of the financial year.

The electronics and appliances retailer said comparable sales at its JB Hi-Fi Australia stores were up 20 per cent compared to 4.4 per cent in the first-half, while sales at subsidiary chain The Good Guys were up 23.5 per cent from 0.6 per cent in the first half.

However, the impact of temporary closure of its New Zealand stores would result in a non-cash impairment of $25 million in JB HI-FI New Zealand.

The group now expects full-year sales to be $7.86 billion, while net profit is expected to be 20 to 22 per cent higher, in the range of $300 million to $305 million.

