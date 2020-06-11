JB Hi-FI sales surge in second-half

5370537724001

JB HI-FI says it is seeing strong growth in sales and earnings so far in the second half of the financial year.

The electronics and appliances retailer said comparable sales at its JB Hi-Fi Australia stores were up 20 per cent compared to 4.4 per cent in the first-half, while sales at subsidiary chain The Good Guys were up 23.5 per cent from 0.6 per cent in the first half.