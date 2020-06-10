Kogan shares in trading halt

AAP Finance

By AAP Newswire

The Kogan website.

Shares in online retailer Kogan.com have been placed in a trading halt ahead of a share sale to institutional and retail investors.

The company in May acquired family-run furniture and homewares company Matt Blatt for $4.4 million and last week reported a surge in sales during April and May as coronavirus lockdowns restricted activity in the retail sector.

Kogan shares on Tuesday closed at $12.38 each and have now risen more than 50 per cent since the start of the calendar year.

