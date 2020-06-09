AAP Finance

Horizon Oil cleared in PNG bribery probe

By AAP Newswire

Exchange Square - AAP

1 of 1

Horizon Oil says an independent review has cleared the company of wrongdoing regarding a $15 million payment in Papua New Guinea nine years ago.

Horizon in February terminated the employment of chief executive Michael Sheridan and hired Herbert Smith Freehills and Deloitte to investigate after the Australian Financial Review published a series of articles about the transaction.

One of the stories said that lawyers working on the 2011 deal had raised concerns about "illicit payments" and "bribes" over the payment to a PNG shell company, which was made 10 weeks after Horizon was issued a lucrative development licence in PNG.

Horizon on Tuesday said the two firms had now concluded their investigation and found no breach of any Australian law related to foreign bribery.

"The 2011 transaction was undertaken to advance Horizon's legitimate business interests in PNG," the company said.

Specifically, Horizon said it paid the $US10.3 million ($A15 million) to the local shell company, Elevala Energy, to buy out its stake in the development licence.

"Horizon confirms that the structure of the transaction and the quantum of the purchase price paid by Horizon was consistent with market practice and comparable to other relevant transactions at the same time."

Chairman Mike Harding said the '"disclosure and publication of company information without seeking to fully understand the facts around a transaction occurring more than eight years ago has caused significant loss to shareholders and cost to the company".

Horizon saw its share price plunge from 12 cents to eight cents after the AFR story was published.

Mr Harding said that following the "challenging few months," Horizon was now focused on regaining the confidence of its stakeholders.

At 1148 AEDT its shares were up 10.1 per cent to 7.6 cents.

Latest articles

News

New car technology allows Campaspe road police to detect more offences

CAMPASPE’S road police will be able to catch more law-breakers than ever thanks to their new vehicle. Campaspe Highway Patrol recently took delivery of its first vehicle from the next generation fleet: a BMW530d sedan. And equipped with automated...

Ivy Jensen
News

Campaspe Shire farmers urged to apply for grants program

THE Business Adaptation grants program from the Victorian Government is set to help Campaspe farmers and food production businesses maintain workplace safety and supply chains. Individual grants of between $10 000 and $300 000 will...

Kyabram Free Press
News

Kyabram’s Callum Gleeson wins a spot on The Voice

If you tuned in to Monday’s episode of The Voice you would have seen a familiar face. Kyabram’s Callum Gleason can often be found performing at local halls but dressed in a sparkly jacket he brought his bubbly showmanship to the television stage to...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Aust has slim chance of 1Q positive GDP

First-quarter gross domestic product figures set to be released will show if Australia can avoid a technical recession.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Retail eyes recovery after slump in April

Retail sales suffered a historic plunge in April, declining 17.7 per cent, but online sales soared 26.4 per cent to $2.7 billion.

AAP Newswire