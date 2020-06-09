AAP Finance

GPT says lockdowns took toll on assets

By AAP Newswire

market boards at the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX. - AAP

1 of 1

GPT Group says the COVID-19 lockdowns have resulted in their seven shopping malls losing $476.7 million in book value in just five months.

An independent review valued the assets at $4.93 billion as of May 31, down 8.8 per cent from December 31.S

"The retail asset revaluations reflect the independent valuers' assessments of the effects that COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions have had on our retail assets," GPT chief executive Bob Johnston said.

"This has generally been reflected in lower market rental growth rates, increased vacancy and abatement allowances and some softening in investment metrics."

Casuarina Square, a shopping centre in Darwin built in 1973 that GPT owns a half-stake in, lost the most value in percentage terms - 16.6 per cent, or $41.2 million.

Charleston Square in the NSW North Coast lost the most value in dollar terms, $139.2 million, or 13.9 per cent.

Mr Johnston said in recent weeks, 90 per cent stores in its shopping centres have reopened and foot traffic has returned to 85 per cent from where it was at the same time last year.

GPT said it would have its investment properties independently valued again as of June 30.

Latest articles

National

Two new COVID-19 cases in NSW

NSW has recorded two new COVID-19 cases while a previous case of unknown transmission likely came from overseas.

AAP Newswire
National

Reward of $350k to find Melbourne shooter

Police have announced a $350,000 reward to help identify a mystery shooter who almost killed a Melbourne woman in her home in 2017.

AAP Newswire
National

Childcare warning parents can’t cover fees

The childcare sector says it is very hard to predict what enrolments will be like once fees come back in mid-July because so many parents have lost income.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Aust has slim chance of 1Q positive GDP

First-quarter gross domestic product figures set to be released will show if Australia can avoid a technical recession.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Retail eyes recovery after slump in April

Retail sales suffered a historic plunge in April, declining 17.7 per cent, but online sales soared 26.4 per cent to $2.7 billion.

AAP Newswire