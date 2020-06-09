CSL buys Vitaeris for kidney treatment

AAP Finance

Biotechnology giant CSL has bought Canadian clinical-stage biotechnology company Vitaeris for its research into treating the leading cause of rejection for transplanted kidneys.

CSL has worked with Vitaeris since 2017 on the phase III program to investigate how an antibody called clazakizumab treats a naturally-occurring inflammatory gene, which causes the body to reject many transplanted kidneys.

The Aussie company had the option to acquire Vitaeris as part of the strategic partnership.

CSL said the cost of the acquisition was modest and would not change its profit guidance.

The research and development expenses for the phase III clinical trials would be between $30 million and $50 million.

"We look forward to continuing to advance this treatment candidate as a potential option for people experiencing rejection, an area where current treatment options for transplant recipients are limited, at best," CSL's head of research & development Bill Mezzanotte said.

