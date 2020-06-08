AAP Finance

German industrial output plunged in April

By AAP Newswire

Parts at a VW factory - AAP

1 of 1

German industrial production plunged by nearly 18 per cent in April compared with the previous month at the height of Europe's coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed Monday.

The 17.9 per cent decline reported by the Economy Ministry followed an 8.9 per cent drop in March, when Germany started shutting down.

Germany's lockdown was less severe than those imposed in Italy, Spain and France and it never ordered factories closed but companies did largely stop production in some areas, such as the auto making sector, and supply chains were disrupted.

Germany started easing restrictions on public life on April 20 and the process has gathered pace since.

However, the German economy went into a recession in the first quarter and that is expected to deepen in the current quarter.

Data released on Friday showed that factory orders dropped 25.8 per cent in April, following a 15 per cent drop in March.

Germany's governing coalition last week agreed on 130 billion euros ($A210 billion) in stimulus measures, including tax breaks and subsidies for buying electric vehicles.

Latest articles

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Universities anticipate boost to students

Education Minister Dan Tehan says the government is looking at how to fund universities to cope with an expected influx of domestic students in the new year.

AAP Newswire
National

Parents to pay child care fees in mid-July

Families will have to resume paying for child care from July 13, when the federal government’s $1.6 billion support scheme finishes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Aust has slim chance of 1Q positive GDP

First-quarter gross domestic product figures set to be released will show if Australia can avoid a technical recession.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Retail eyes recovery after slump in April

Retail sales suffered a historic plunge in April, declining 17.7 per cent, but online sales soared 26.4 per cent to $2.7 billion.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Austal promotes Patrick Gregg to helm

Shipbuilder and defence exporter Austal has promoted chief operating officer Patrick Gregg to the top job from next year.

AAP Newswire