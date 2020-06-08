AAP Finance

Air NZ has 800-day plan to healthy profits

By AAP Newswire

Air NZ planes - AAP

1 of 1

Air New Zealand will be nimbler, fly fewer passengers and routes, and may cut more jobs as it targets a return to "healthy profits" by 2022, its chief executive said as he navigates the airline through the coronavirus crisis.

Greg Foran laid out an 800-day plan to customers and staff under which the national flag carrier will look at how to further cut labour costs, including leave without pay, reduced hours or possibly laying off more people.

"We must first survive, then revive and finally thrive," Foran said in an email to staff and customers, as he forecast revenue for the next financial year to more than halve from recent levels.

The NZX-listed shares of the airline surged 11 per cent to NZ$1.82, its highest in almost three months.

Airlines have slashed thousands of jobs and set aside cash for impairments on aircraft as the coronavirus damaged demand amid global lockdowns.

Even as countries re-open, profits may be threatened by people refraining from travel and lower fares due to discounts.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said last week that global airlines cut domestic fares by an average 23 per cent in May, and previously warned traffic would not return to pre-crisis levels until at least 2023.

Foran envisions Air New Zealand will be 70 per cent of its pre-COVID-19 size by August 2022 and hinted at further layoffs as the second phase of a cost-cutting plan, to save around $NZ150 million ($A140 million), began.

"I am really sorry we are in a situation of needing to reduce our wages bills further, but I believe this is what we need to do with some urgency," he said.

The company has ramped up domestic capacity to 55 per cent of normal levels as New Zealand eases curbs after containing the outbreak, but is not betting on a return to long haul flying until next year.

Latest articles

National

Nobel Prize winner admits criminal damage

Nobel laureate Barry Marshall has been fined after pleading guilty to damaging a boom gate in a Perth medical precinct.

AAP Newswire
National

Claremont murders trial conclusion delayed

The lengthy Claremont serial killings trial in Perth was set to resume on Monday for closing submissions but has been delayed a day.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW records three new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases from 5950 tests, with two of the cases in hotel quarantine and one under investigation.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Aust has slim chance of 1Q positive GDP

First-quarter gross domestic product figures set to be released will show if Australia can avoid a technical recession.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Retail eyes recovery after slump in April

Retail sales suffered a historic plunge in April, declining 17.7 per cent, but online sales soared 26.4 per cent to $2.7 billion.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Austal promotes Patrick Gregg to helm

Shipbuilder and defence exporter Austal has promoted chief operating officer Patrick Gregg to the top job from next year.

AAP Newswire