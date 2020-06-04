AAP Finance

Retail turnover fell 17.7pct in April

By AAP Newswire

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has confirmed that retailers suffered a historic drop in sales in April amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Retail trade fell 17.7 per cent in April, ABS figures showed on Thursday, a minor revision to preliminary figures released earlier showing a 17.9 per cent drop.

"There were record falls in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (-35.4 per cent), clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (-53.6 per cent), as well as a large fall in department stores (-14.9 per cent)," said Ben James, director of the Australian Bureau of Statistics quarterly economy-wide surveys.

Food retailing led the fall in dollar terms, declining 17.4 per cent from March, when there was a historic rise as households stockpiled goods.

Spending on food was still up 5.1 per cent from a year ago as more meals were consumed at home.

Spending on clothing, footwear and personal accessory plunged 53.6 per cent.

There was a steep rise in online retail turnover, which contributed 11.1 per cent to total retail turnover in April, up from 7.1 per cent a year ago.

Online sales made up 20.5 per cent of sales of household goods, clothing and footwear, the ABS said.

