AAP Finance

CBA moves to curb abusive online banking

By AAP Newswire

A person sits at a laptop - AAP

1 of 1

Commonwealth Bank has introduced new rules for online banking after discovering abusive messages in the transaction descriptions of scores of customers.

The issue came to light after the bank noticed disturbing messages in the account of a customer experiencing domestic and family violence.

That instance prompted staff to find that more than 8,000 customers had received multiple payments, often less than $1, with abusive messages in the transaction description, effectively using the bank's online platform as a messaging service.

The messages ranged from innocuous jokes to serious threats, the bank said.

Australia's biggest bank says under the revised guidelines it may refuse transactions and suspend online access for customers who use its online services to stalk, harass or intimidate others.

"The message is simple, we can see you and we won't tolerate the use of our digital banking platforms to facilitate abuse," CBA's general manager of community, Catherine Fitzpatrick, said.

However, the bank has not said how it will prevent people using other bank's systems to send potentially abusive messages to its customers.

Latest articles

Finance

Vocus tightens guidance to $359m-$369m

Network provider Vocus expects to achieve the lower end of its previous guidance of $359 million to $379 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CBA moves to curb abusive online banking

Commonwealth Bank has introduced new rules after uncovering widespread cases of people using online banking to send abusive messages.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac blames tech, errors for scandal

Westpac has blamed a mix of technology and human error for its breaches of anti-money laundering and child exploitation laws.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

New Hope sees hit from coal price slump

Coal miner New Hope says a drop in thermal coal prices will hit its performance in the second half of the year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Aust has slim chance of 1Q positive GDP

First-quarter gross domestic product figures set to be released will show if Australia can avoid a technical recession.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac institutional bank chief retires

Westpac’s Lyn Cobley is retiring after five years as the head of institutional banking, making her the third top executive to leave the bank this month.

AAP Newswire