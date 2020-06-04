Westpac blames tech, errors for scandal

AAP Finance

Westpac has released the findings of an investigation into its money laundering and child exploitation scandal and says the failures occurred due to a mix of technology and human error dating back to 2009.

The failure properly to adhere to AUSTRAC guidance for child exploitation risk in respect of some products occurred due to deficient financial crime processes, compounded by poor individual judgements, the bank said on Thursday.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) has accused the bank of failing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws on reporting transactions on 23 million occasions.

The financial crimes watchdog last November filed proceedings in the Federal Court against Westpac, forcing the bank to set aside $900 million for a potential legal penalty.

