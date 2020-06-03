AAP Finance

Infigen shares surge on takeover bid

By AAP Newswire

Wind farm - AAP

1 of 1

Shares in energy provider Infigen have surged by more than 35 per cent after a $777 million takeover bid from investment group UAC Energy Holdings.

UAC, majority-owned by AC Energy Group, is offering 80 cents per Infigen stapled security.

UAC says this is a 43.4 per cent increase on the one-month volume weighted average price of 56 cents.

AC Energy is a subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange.

Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board must approve any deal.

The Infigen board is considering its response to the offer.

Infigen shares were trading higher by 35.59 per cent to 80 cents at 1245 AEST.

Latest articles

News

Briggs adds children’s author to his CV

Mr Briggs was a writer and an actor for the second season of the ABC’s sketch comedy program Black Comedy in 2016; he is a regular cast member on news satire program The Weekly with Charlie Pickering; and more recently became a writer for Matt...

Morgan Dyer
News

Yorta Yorta leader explains importance of reconciliation

“I was born before ‘67, so I wasn’t even counted as a human being when I was born,” Shane Charles says. “I was eradicated like the vermin, the kangaroos and whatever else was hopping around in their paddocks.” Much has...

Jessica Ball
News

Locals urged to donate to Vinnies Winter Appeal as ‘surge’ in need expected

Restrictions may be lifting but the true challenges of COVID-19 are yet to come, Shepparton’s St Vincent de Paul Society has warned. The organisation is urging locals to give generously to the Vinnies Winter Appeal, as the charity braces for soaring...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Finance

New Hope sees hit from coal price slump

Coal miner New Hope says a drop in thermal coal prices will hit its performance in the second half of the year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Aust has slim chance of 1Q positive GDP

First-quarter gross domestic product figures set to be released will show if Australia can avoid a technical recession.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac institutional bank chief retires

Westpac’s Lyn Cobley is retiring after five years as the head of institutional banking, making her the third top executive to leave the bank this month.

AAP Newswire