Infigen shares surge on takeover bid
Shares in energy provider Infigen have surged by more than 35 per cent after a $777 million takeover bid from investment group UAC Energy Holdings.
UAC, majority-owned by AC Energy Group, is offering 80 cents per Infigen stapled security.
UAC says this is a 43.4 per cent increase on the one-month volume weighted average price of 56 cents.
AC Energy is a subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange.
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board must approve any deal.
The Infigen board is considering its response to the offer.
Infigen shares were trading higher by 35.59 per cent to 80 cents at 1245 AEST.