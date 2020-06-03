AAP Finance

Austal promotes Patrick Gregg to helm

By AAP Newswire

An Australian navy ship - AAP

Shipbuilder Austal will have a new chief executive after it promoted chief operating officer Patrick Gregg to take the post in January.

He will replace David Singleton, who had been at the helm for five years and is due to complete his contract at the end of 2020.

Mr Gregg joined Austal in 2017 from defence giant BAE Systems.

Austal said details of his contract would be provided to shareholders soon.

The West Australian company is a major exporter to defence industries and has shipyards around the world.

