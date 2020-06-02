AAP Finance

Virgin Aust shortlist down to Bain, Cyrus

By AAP Newswire

Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners are the preferred bidders to acquire Virgin Australia, Deloitte says.

Five non-binding indicative proposals were received on Friday, and Deloitte has culled the short-list down to the two US private equity firms.

"Both Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners are well-funded, have deep aviation experience, and they see real value in the business and its future," Deloitte administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Strawbridge said there would be speculation that the losing parties - believed to be Melbourne-based BGH Capital, Indigo Partners and Brookfield Asset Management - would partner with the remaining parties.

"That will, of course, be a matter for them," Mr Strawbridge said.

He said it was still Deloitte's intention to have a binding agreement to sell Virgin by June 30.

