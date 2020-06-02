AAP Finance

Woolies gives shares, credits to staff

By AAP Newswire

A Woolworths checkout - AAP

1 of 1

Woolworths is giving more than 100,000 staffers across Australia and New Zealand bonuses to thank them for their hard work during a challenging year.

Full-time employees will get $750 in Woolies shares and $250 in store credits, with part-time workers getting the entire store credit and the shares on a pro rata basis.

Woolworths Group chief executive Brad Banducci said the company's unprecedented challenges included not just the coronavirus crisis but the protests in Hong Kong, the droughts and bushfires in Australia and the White Island volcanic eruption in New Zealand that killed several employees.

"The awarding of shares is not only recognition for our team's efforts over the last year but also acknowledgement that our team has a critical role to play going forward as we all adjust to the new normal," Mr Banducci said.

The offer meant Woolworths would have the largest number of shareholder staff in the Australian and New Zealand markets, the company said.

Employees are free to keep the shares or sell them. Staff employed before March 1 are eligible.

Casual workers who joined after on or after that date to help the company navigate the COVID-19 demand surge will be able to keep their Woolies discount through the end of the year, even if they leave the company.

Woolworths had a "relatively small number" of its employees come down with COVID-19 as its stores remained open during the pandemic, a spokesman said, declining to give the exact figure.

Those staffers were quarantined for two weeks and paid COVID-leave as they recovered and none of their illnesses became serious.

Latest articles

Soccer

Leipzig stuff Cologne despite toy fans

Leipzig have maintained their push for a top-two finish in Germany’s Bundesliga by fighting back to win 4-2 at Cologne.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Utd, Liverpool stars in anti-racism stance

Liverpool players and Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have taken a stance against racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the US.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Coutinho wants EPL return, claims agent

Brazil star Philippe Coutinho is keen to return to the EPL with Barcelona offering the midfielder to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

The engineering contractor will execute early mining and maintenance services at Fortescue’s Eliwana iron ore mine in WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

New Hope sees hit from coal price slump

Coal miner New Hope says a drop in thermal coal prices will hit its performance in the second half of the year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac institutional bank chief retires

Westpac’s Lyn Cobley is retiring after five years as the head of institutional banking, making her the third top executive to leave the bank this month.

AAP Newswire