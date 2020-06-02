AAP Finance

Current account surplus jumps to $8.4b

By AAP Newswire

A container ship is unloaded at the Port Botany. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's current account surplus has more than quadrupled to $8.4 billion in the March quarter, beating market expectations of a rise to about $6 billion.

The balance on goods and services surplus increased to $19.2 billion, while primary income deficit fell to $10.6 billion, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

In seasonally adjusted chain volume terms, the surplus on goods and services rose to $10.9 billion, which is expected to contribute 0.5 percentage points to GDP growth in the March quarter.

