AAP Finance

Company profits rose 1.1% in March quarter

By AAP Newswire

People walk past shops in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Company profits rose by just 1.1 per cent in the March quarter as restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus began hampering trade.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 per cent.

Financial and insurance services recorded a surge of 48.9 per cent in company gross operating profits, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Mining profits gained 2.9 per cent, while manufacturing profits were 6.1 per cent higher.

The federal government imposed gradual travel restrictions on visitors entering Australia from February 1 following the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China.

The government later barred foreigners entering from other parts of the world, and imposed social distancing measures on regular activities in Australia in late March.

Australian companies' inventories fell 1.2 per cent in the three months to March 31

There was no change to wages and salaries.

Sales in the manufacturing sector were 2.2 per cent higher, while they rose 1.6 per cent in wholesale trade.

Latest articles

News

Campaspe libraries to open from Monday

CAMPASPE Shire customer service centres and libraries reopened in a limited capacity on Monday. The moves were part of the latest easing of restrictions in Victoria. “We are sure the opening of our libraries will be welcomed; however, we urge...

Campaspe News
News

Council elections to go through the post

THE Victorian Government has announced local council elections will still go ahead this year, albeit in a different format. Victorians will be able to have their say on their local government representatives through a postal vote on Saturday...

Campaspe News
News

Sam turns driveways into backdrop for family photos during pandemic

AFTER not picking up her camera for a while, Sam Watkins decided it was time to get back into photography — but this time it’s a bit different. You would usually see this local photographer at an event somewhere in the community or maybe out...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

The engineering contractor will execute early mining and maintenance services at Fortescue’s Eliwana iron ore mine in WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

New Hope sees hit from coal price slump

Coal miner New Hope says a drop in thermal coal prices will hit its performance in the second half of the year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac institutional bank chief retires

Westpac’s Lyn Cobley is retiring after five years as the head of institutional banking, making her the third top executive to leave the bank this month.

AAP Newswire