AAP Finance

Brickworks’ sales hit by virus

By AAP Newswire

Austal brickworks in Tasmania. - AAP

1 of 1

Brickworks' sales revenue in Australia has dropped 10 per cent in the four months to May as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The building products manufacturer says sales revenue in its other major market, the United States, is up 26 per cent from a year ago on the back of acquisitions in the past year.

However, sales activity in North America in April and May was down more than 30 per cent from pre-COVID-19 levels and the coronavirus has also resulted in negative earnings in the market in recent months.

Latest articles

National

Aboriginal cave blast ignites reform push

Federal Labor has called for new laws to outlaw destroying indigenous cultural sites after mining giant Rio Tinto destroyed a 46,000-year-old cave.

AAP Newswire
National

Smith Family appeal leaves no kids behind

The Smith Family has warned Australia’s most disadvantaged children will suffer life-long effects if left to fall behind at school during the COVID-19 outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Robo-debt lawyers want government apology

Lawyers pursuing a class action over unlawful Centrelink debt collection have called for a government apology but promised not to use it in court.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

The engineering contractor will execute early mining and maintenance services at Fortescue’s Eliwana iron ore mine in WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

New Hope sees hit from coal price slump

Coal miner New Hope says a drop in thermal coal prices will hit its performance in the second half of the year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac institutional bank chief retires

Westpac’s Lyn Cobley is retiring after five years as the head of institutional banking, making her the third top executive to leave the bank this month.

AAP Newswire