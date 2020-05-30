AAP Finance

US consumer spending posts record drop

By AAP Newswire

US consumer spending suffered another month of record decline in April as the COVID-19 pandemic undercut demand, buttressing expectations that the economy could contract in the second quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Friday consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, plunged 13.6 per cent last month.

That was the biggest drop since the government started tracking the series in 1959, and eclipsed the previous all-time decrease of 6.9 per cent in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending would plummet 12.6 per cent in April.

Spending last month was depressed by a drop in outlays on healthcare as dental offices closed and hospitals postponed elective surgeries and non-emergency visits to focus on patients suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

There were also decreases in spending at restaurants, which have shifted to delivery and pick-up service only, and hotels and motels. Spending on food and beverages fell in April.

The US economy contracted at a 5.0 per cent annualised rate last quarter, the deepest pace of decline in gross domestic product since the fourth quarter of 2008. Consumer spending tumbled at a 6.8 per cent rate, the sharpest drop since the second quarter of 1980.

Economists expect GDP could collapse at as much as a 40 per cent rate in the second quarter, a pace not recorded since the 1930s.

But the economic slump could be close to bottoming as businesses reopen after shuttering in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

