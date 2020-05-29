Lynas says it obeyed ASX disclosure rules

5370537724001

Lynas Corp says it has complied with ASX disclosure rules in response to an exchange letter asking the miner about its disclosures on the funding of a rare earths processing plant in the United States.

Questions from the ASX in a letter on May 27, according to Lynas' response, focused on disclosures about funding from the US Department of Defense for the first stage of the development of its planned Blue Line heavy rare earths facility in Texas, and a subsequent pause in that funding.