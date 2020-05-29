AAP Finance

PAS Group enters voluntary administration

By AAP Newswire

Closed businesses are seen in Sydney, - AAP

1 of 1

Black Pepper and Marco Polo women's apparel retailer PAS Group has entered voluntary administration, citing the impact of COVID-19.

"PAS Group enters voluntary administration with a strong desire to restructure the Group and allow it to continue operating strongly and sustainably into the future," the company said on Friday.

PAS Group stores would continue to trade as normal, in-line with the coronavirus lockdowns, with all store credits and vouchers honoured, it said.

PwC partners Stephen Longley, David McEvoy and Martin Ford have been appointed administrators.

PAS Group operates 225 retail sites in Australia and New Zealand, including Review concessions in Myer.

Its other brands include Yarra Trail, Designworks, Fiorelli, JETS and Bondi Bather.

It has 1,300 employees, most of which were stood down when PAS Group closed its stores in late March as part of the lockdowns, although they began reopening in early May.

"The Australian retail sector was already facing significant challenges prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," chief executive Eric Morris said.

The company's board is of the view that the company is solvent but believes voluntary administration is the best way to affect change while protecting all stakeholders.

For the half-year ended December 31, PAS Group reported a $1.2 million loss on revenue of $129.9 million and said it closed the half debt-free with $4.8 million cash on hand.

PAS Group shares closed on Thursday at 5.2 cents, down 65 per cent since the start of the year.

Latest articles

National

Perth train station killers lose appeal

Five males who killed 26-year-old Patrick Slater near a Perth train station in a group attack involving an 11-year-old have failed in their High Court appeals.

AAP Newswire
National

End of isolation not all beers and brunch

While many Australians are celebrating the gradual end of isolation, for some the easing of restrictions will be as overwhelming as their introduction was.

AAP Newswire
National

Psychotic underwear carjacker is ‘ashamed’

A 20-year ice user in a drug psychosis carjacked a woman in Melbourne, sped the wrong way down a street, crashed and then bit a policeman trying to arrest him.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Spotless settles class action for $95m

Downer EDI’s Spotless Group has settled with shareholders who claimed the formerly independent company issued misleading guidance back in 2015.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

The engineering contractor will execute early mining and maintenance services at Fortescue’s Eliwana iron ore mine in WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

IOOF class action to end without payout

Wealth manager IOOF Holdings will not be required to make any payout for a class action launched against it last year.

AAP Newswire