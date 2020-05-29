AAP Finance

Costa Group chief exec to retire

By AAP Newswire

Fruit and vegetables - AAP

1 of 1

Costa Group chief executive Harry Debney is retiring after 10 years at the helm, in a new era of leadership at the fruit and vegetable grower.

Mr Debney will step down in the next nine months and Costa will search internally and externally for his replacement, shareholders were told via an annual general meeting on Friday.

Mr Debney joined Costa in 2010 after eight years as chief executive for packaging giant Visy.

The news comes after the company lost chief financial officer Linda Kow in May, who left the company after 10 years.

Her replacement is Wayne Johnston, who most recently worked for Sigma Healthcare.

Latest articles

National

Perth train station killers lose appeal

Five males who killed 26-year-old Patrick Slater near a Perth train station in a group attack involving an 11-year-old have failed in their High Court appeals.

AAP Newswire
National

End of isolation not all beers and brunch

While many Australians are celebrating the gradual end of isolation, for some the easing of restrictions will be as overwhelming as their introduction was.

AAP Newswire
National

Psychotic underwear carjacker is ‘ashamed’

A 20-year ice user in a drug psychosis carjacked a woman in Melbourne, sped the wrong way down a street, crashed and then bit a policeman trying to arrest him.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Spotless settles class action for $95m

Downer EDI’s Spotless Group has settled with shareholders who claimed the formerly independent company issued misleading guidance back in 2015.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

The engineering contractor will execute early mining and maintenance services at Fortescue’s Eliwana iron ore mine in WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

IOOF class action to end without payout

Wealth manager IOOF Holdings will not be required to make any payout for a class action launched against it last year.

AAP Newswire