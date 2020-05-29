AAP Finance

Atlas Arteria completes $420m placement

By AAP Newswire

Atlas Arteria has successfully completed its $420 million placement, saying it was oversubscribed due to strong demand from domestic and offshore institutional investors.

The toll road operator placed about 67.7 million new securities at $6.20 a share, a 7.5 per cent discount on its last traded price.

The company aims to raise $75 million through a security purchase plan.

The equity raising is to bolster Atlas's finances after motorists stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic.

