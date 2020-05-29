AAP Finance

Thorn Group posts $81.1 FY net loss

By AAP Newswire

Thorn Group has reported a full-year net loss of $81.1 million following the closure of its Radio Rentals stores and a writedown of its business finance division.

The full-year result compares with a $14.9 million loss the previous year.

The company on Friday announced $35.6 million in provisions, including $13.5 million for the Radio Rentals business and $22.1 million for the business finance division.

The result was further affected by $26 million for a class action settlement and an additional $12.8 million in written-off debts.

Revenue from continuing operations fell 7.9 per cent to $204.3 million.

