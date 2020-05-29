AAP Finance

Fonterra China dairy imports jump in March

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand dairy farm - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand's Fonterra says its China dairy import volumes climbed 10.1 per cent in March after two consecutive months of declines as the world's second-largest economy reopens after coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The jump in China dairy imports, however, may not be sustained as the inventory levels are rebuilt, Fonterra says.

The world's largest dairy exporter also reported a 13.6 per cent drop in domestic milk exports, dragged down by lower demand from Thailand, China and Saudi Arabia.

Its domestic milk collection for April fell 2.6 per cent due to prolonged drought conditions, while its Australia milk production rose 7.1 per cent in March, helped by favourable weather.

Dairy companies including Fonterra and its smaller peer Synlait Milk have cut the price they pay farmers for milk for the upcoming season as virus-driven restrictions hammer demand.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Melbourne winter targets for Victoria Star

Victoria Star has won three of his four starts since joining Greg Eurell’s stable and the trainer believes he can make a further impression this winter.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Rogue lines up for new stable at Caulfield

After 23 starts for Tony and Calvin McEvoy, Scottish Rogue has been transferred to Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young and runs for the new stable at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Newnham seeks two-state juvenile double

Filly Mrs Maisel will be the sole runner for trainer Mark Newnham at Rosehill with stablemate Panna Cotta heading north for a stakes race.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Spotless settles class action for $95m

Downer EDI’s Spotless Group has settled with shareholders who claimed the formerly independent company issued misleading guidance back in 2015.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

The engineering contractor will execute early mining and maintenance services at Fortescue’s Eliwana iron ore mine in WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

IOOF class action to end without payout

Wealth manager IOOF Holdings will not be required to make any payout for a class action launched against it last year.

AAP Newswire