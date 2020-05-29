AAP Finance

Westpac institutional bank chief retires

By AAP Newswire

Lyn Cobley of Westpac - AAP

1 of 1

Westpac head of institutional banking Lyn Cobley is retiring after more than 30 years in banking.

She is the third senior executive to leave the bank this month following the departure of consumer division head David Lindberg and chief technology officer Craig Bright.

Westpac's new CEO, Peter King, thanked Ms Cobley for her work heading the institutional bank during the past five years.

"Lyn navigated institutional banking during a period of intense global competitive pressures and structural changes across these markets following the global financial crisis," he said.

"Under Lyn's leadership the Westpac Institutional Bank team has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the bank's government, corporate and institutional customers, most particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Group treasurer Curt Zuber will act as institutional banking head from July 1 while Westpac does an international search.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Melbourne winter targets for Victoria Star

Victoria Star has won three of his four starts since joining Greg Eurell’s stable and the trainer believes he can make a further impression this winter.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Rogue lines up for new stable at Caulfield

After 23 starts for Tony and Calvin McEvoy, Scottish Rogue has been transferred to Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young and runs for the new stable at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Newnham seeks two-state juvenile double

Filly Mrs Maisel will be the sole runner for trainer Mark Newnham at Rosehill with stablemate Panna Cotta heading north for a stakes race.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Spotless settles class action for $95m

Downer EDI’s Spotless Group has settled with shareholders who claimed the formerly independent company issued misleading guidance back in 2015.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

The engineering contractor will execute early mining and maintenance services at Fortescue’s Eliwana iron ore mine in WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

IOOF class action to end without payout

Wealth manager IOOF Holdings will not be required to make any payout for a class action launched against it last year.

AAP Newswire