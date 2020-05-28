AAP Finance

New Hope sees hit from coal price slump

By AAP Newswire

The Bayswater power station. - AAP

1 of 1

Miner New Hope Corp says a sudden drop in thermal coal prices and lower output from its Queensland operations will hurt its financial performance in the second half of the year.

"As a result of reduced electricity demand across most global markets, thermal coal demand and price has declined sharply since the beginning of April 2020," it said in a quarterly update.

High levels of coal stocks in India, the uncertain pace of Japan's recovery and low coal imports from Europe were all posing negatives for the thermal coal market, the miner said.

New Hope, however, said a pick-up in Chinese industrial activity and power consumption in recent weeks, along with firm demand from Vietnam, Taiwan and Korea had supported a recovery in prices.

New Hope also said it had been informed by the High Court that special leave applications had been submitted by Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal (WICET) and liquidators regarding debts owed by its two units, Northern Energy Corporation and Colton Coal, which are under liquidation.

If the applications and appeal are successful, the company could be exposed to a liability of about $155 million, New Hope said.

A court last year found that New Hope was not required to fulfil its units' debts, as claimed by Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal (WICET) and the liquidators.

Latest articles

Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months.

Daneka Hill
Education

Wilmot Road Primary goes virtual

Virtual tours of the Mooroopna Historical Society, yoga lessons and cooking classes are some of the activities students at Wilmot Road Primary School have been doing to keep connected during the pandemic. But it hasn’t gone completely without...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Numurkah Secondary College staff’s heartfelt video to students

Numurkah Secondary College staff have brightened up students’ weekends, making a video about everything they miss about their students.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Spotless settles class action for $95m

Downer EDI’s Spotless Group has settled with shareholders who claimed the formerly independent company issued misleading guidance back in 2015.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

The engineering contractor will execute early mining and maintenance services at Fortescue’s Eliwana iron ore mine in WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

IOOF class action to end without payout

Wealth manager IOOF Holdings will not be required to make any payout for a class action launched against it last year.

AAP Newswire