AAP Finance

Atlas Arteria to raise $495m equity

By AAP Newswire

Traffic in Paris last year - AAP

1 of 1

Toll road operator Atlas Arteria has cancelled its dividend and announced a $495 million equity raising to bolster finances after motorists stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The business, which operates four toll roads in France, Germany and the US, says its deferred dividend for the second half of 2019 is cancelled.

The savings will be used to repay a 350 million euro loan from MIBL Finance of Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, the equity raising will include an institutional placement of $420 million and a security purchase plan of up to $75 million.

The placement will offer shares at $6.20, which management said was a 7.5 per cent discount on the last traded price of $6.70.

The share purchase plan will offer securities at a price that is the lower of the placement price, and the volume weighted average price of Atlas Arteria securities during the five trading days up to, and including, the plan closing date less a 2.0 per cent discount.

Chief executive Graeme Bevans said the business was well positioned to weather the pandemic.

He said the easing of restrictions in Europe had helped improve traffic volumes in recent weeks.

Latest articles

News

CLRS’ Club Teen proves a hit at home

COMMUNITY Living and Respite Services (CLRS) have been getting creative to support families under COVID-19 restrictions. In the past few weeks, CLRS have teamed up with Carer Support Services to create Club Teen at Home kits. These have provided...

Brayden May
News

Campaspe Libraries working toward an open date

CAMPASPE libraries will continue to be closed amid lifting restrictions for the health and safety of the community, council has said.

Lachlan Durling
News

Murray River Council’s FOGO collections to start in new financial year

MURRAY River Council says FOGO (Food Organics and Garden Organics) collections are anticipated to start for Mathoura and Moama residents in the first quarter of the new financial year. Since its inception in 2019, council’s waste management...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Spotless settles class action for $95m

Downer EDI’s Spotless Group has settled with shareholders who claimed the formerly independent company issued misleading guidance back in 2015.

AAP Newswire
Finance

THC Global launches Aust-grown cannabis

THC Global has launched its own brand of Australian-grown medicinal cannabis and purchased a network of prescribing physicians.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

The engineering contractor will execute early mining and maintenance services at Fortescue’s Eliwana iron ore mine in WA.

AAP Newswire