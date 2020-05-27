Japara expects $300m virus hit to goodwill

Japara Healthcare has flagged a hefty non-cash impairment charge of $270 million to $300 million, mostly against goodwill, in its full-year financial results as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The aged care operator says the impairment will have no impact on its debt facilities or covenants, cash flows or normalised earnings.

The Melbourne-based aged care operator in February reported a drop in half year profit to $5.42 million, on revenue of $207 million.

None of its 4,060 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, although one staff member did in April.

That employee was isolated and has since recovered, the company said.

Japara says it has three development projects underway and is pausing all other construction projects in light of the uncertain economic outlook.

"Operational conditions in the aged care sector continue to be challenging with a moderate weakening in occupancy experienced from Easter onwards as a result of a reduction in demand, particularly from the hospital sector," the company said on Wednesday.

The company received net Refundable Accommodation Deposit (RAD) and Independent Living Unit resident loan inflows of $18 million from January 1 to April 30, similar to levels from last year.

Japara said it currently has 4,060 occupied places, an increase of five occupied places since December 31, reflecting an occupancy rate of 91.7 per cent.

At 1300 AEST, Japara shares were up 4.5 per cent to 58 cents.

Rival Estia Health this week also said its occupancy had fallen from 93.8 per cent of its 5,944 operation beds before the crisis to 91.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Ingenia Lifestyle and Gardens, which runs holiday parks and communities for seniors, said it has used $33 million of a recent $150 million equity raising to buy a lifestyle community on the NSW coast and a 10-hectare development site 40km north of Melbourne.

The site has room for 230 new homes and is adjacent to a golf course, Ingenia said.

Ingenia also said there had been strong future bookings across its holiday parks since they had been cleared to reopen by the NSW and Queensland governments from June 1 and June 12 respectively.

At 1300 AEST, Ingenia shares were down 0.3 per cent to $4.07.