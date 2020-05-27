AAP Finance

Construction falls 1.0% in March quarter

By AAP Newswire

Construction workers in Sydney.

Construction work in Australia fell by a lower-than-expected 1.0 per cent in the March quarter, led by a decline in the residential sector.

Total building work on homes dropped 1.6 per cent from the previous three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showed on Wednesday.

Work on non-residential buildings was unchanged.

Total value of work done fell 1.0 per cent to $49.48 billion for the period, lower than market expectations of a 1.5 per cent quarterly decline.

