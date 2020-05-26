AAP Finance

Consumer sentiment lifts but still shaky

By AAP Newswire

Closed shops are seen in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

Confidence seems to be gradually returning for Australian consumers as coronavirus-related restrictions are eased.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence survey has recorded its eighth straight weekly rise, up 0.4 per cent to 92.7, helped by the government wage subsidy scheme and a recovering jobs market.

While confidence is up 42 per cent from its low point in March, when fears about the pandemic were the highest, it is still far below the lows experienced during the global financial crisis.

"Government measures and signs that the job market is stabilising seem to be playing a key part in the recovery of the index despite recent concerns over trade with China and weak retail sales," ANZ chief economist David Plank said.

The survey is based on 1,456 interviews conducted online and over the telephone at the weekend.

The respondent's confidence about their current financial condition slipped 1.8 per cent but the indicator for their expectation of "future financial conditions" rose 3.2 per cent and is now near average levels.

Sentiment about current economic conditions gained 0.3 per cent but sentiment for "future economic conditions" declined 2.4 per cent, likely over recent concerns over trade with China.

Confidence about "time to buy a major household item" strengthened further, up 2.5 per cent.

However, the four-week moving average for "inflation expectations" declined marginally to 3.3 per cent, a historic low.

The shaky sentiment comes amid worries over the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with ratings agency Fitch last week downgrading Australia's AAA credit rating outlook from "stable" to "negative".

The Reserve bank said this month it expected the economy to contract about 6.0 per cent over 2020.

Latest articles

Other sport

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia’s cost-cutting mission.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Windies planning for 3-test England tour

The West Indies will take several weeks to prepare in England before a planned first Test on July 8.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Elgar eyes South African Test captaincy

As speculation continues about a replacement for Faf du Plessis as South Africa’s Test captain, Dean Elgar says leadership comes extremely naturally to him.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Spotless settles class action for $95m

Downer EDI’s Spotless Group has settled with shareholders who claimed the formerly independent company issued misleading guidance back in 2015.

AAP Newswire
Finance

THC Global launches Aust-grown cannabis

THC Global has launched its own brand of Australian-grown medicinal cannabis and purchased a network of prescribing physicians.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Genworth loses NAB insurance contract

National Australia Bank won’t renew its lenders mortgage insurance contract with Genworth after a long relationship.

AAP Newswire