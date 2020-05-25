Aristocrat settles US lawsuits for $47m

5370537724001

Gaming provider Aristocrat Leisure will settle two class action lawsuits brought by US customers who lost as much as $US300,000 each playing online casino games.

Aristocrat will pay $US31 million ($A47 million) as its share of a US$US155 million ($A237 million) settlement to the claimants who said the games Big Fish Casino, Jackpot Magic Slots and Epic Diamond Slots - offered by Aristocrat business Big Fish Games - were games of chance prohibited by Washington law.