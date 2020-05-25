AAP Finance

City Chic Collective reopening its stores

By AAP Newswire

Plus-sized woman's retailer City Chic Collective says it is reopening all of its 107 stores across Australia and New Zealand as the coronavirus lockdowns ease.

The apparel retailer said it had already reopened some stores over the past two weeks, but did not say how many.

With online already contributing two-thirds of City Chic's sales before the pandemic, the company said it had traded profitably through the lockdowns although its gross margins were lower because of promotions.

City Chic said sales of intimates, casual and streetwear had increased while there had been weak demand for its more premium apparel.

The company said most of its landlords had agreed to reduce rent, and said it had minimal net debt on its books.

At 1218 AEDT, City Chic Collective shares were up 9.8 per cent to $2.68.

