Exports eased in April from record high

By AAP Newswire

A container ship is unloaded at the Port Botany. - AAP

Australia's exports and imports both pared down in April, preliminary figures for the month from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Exports of goods and services fell $4 billion or 12 per cent from March's record high to $31.44 billion.

The decrease was led by a $1.7 billion decrease in exports of non-monetary gold following significant trade last month.

While overall mineral exports remained strong there were small decreases in commodities including iron ore, coal, gas and petroleum.

Imports of goods and services fell 5 per cent from the previous month to $23.12 billion.

This was mainly due to decreases in imports of petroleum, aircraft, non-monetary gold, and road vehicles.

April saw imports from China continue to recover from decreases observed earlier in 2020.

Imports of laptop computers from China remained strong during the month, in line with increased demand during the lockdown period.

There were also increases in imports of commodities associated with the detection and prevention of COVID-19, including testing kits and personal protective equipment.

The final April monthly estimates will be published on June 4.

