AAP Finance

QBE says UK claims limited to $115m

By AAP Newswire

QBE signage - AAP

1 of 1

Insurance giant QBE says its exposure to business interruption insurance claims by UK customers will be limited to $US75 million ($A115 million) because of reinsurance.

"Many businesses are facing an extremely concerning time at present and we are working closely with broker partners and agents to support our customers during this uncertain period," it said in a statement.

QBE said it usually provides business interruption insurance as part of a broader policy covering property damage and noted its business interruption policies typically do not cover claims arising from COVID-19.

The insurer last month raised $US825 million ($A1.3 billion) in expectation that several countries will experience "severe economic recessions", tapping shareholders for cash to build a buffer against the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

By 1015 AEST, QBE shares were up 1.5 per cent at $7.84.

Latest articles

National

Birdsville Races scratched due to virus

Queensland’s iconic Birdsville Races has been cancelled this year as organisers concede defeat due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Pacific Islands beaming into Ramsay Street

Australia is hoping to snag an even bigger audience for homegrown television, like Neighbours and MasterChef, as it begins free broadcasts in the Pacific.

AAP Newswire
National

Queensland warned over trans-Tasman travel

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has fired a warning shot at Queensland and other fortified states as he talks up a potential New Zealand travel deal.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Spotless settles class action for $95m

Downer EDI’s Spotless Group has settled with shareholders who claimed the formerly independent company issued misleading guidance back in 2015.

AAP Newswire
Finance

THC Global launches Aust-grown cannabis

THC Global has launched its own brand of Australian-grown medicinal cannabis and purchased a network of prescribing physicians.

AAP Newswire
Finance

4 Virgin Australia bidders shortlisted

BGH Capital, Bain Capital, Indigo Partners and Cyrus Capital Partners are the leading candidates to acquire Virgin Australia.

AAP Newswire