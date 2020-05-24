AAP Finance

Bain Capital in new bid for Virgin Aust

By AAP Newswire

Virgin Australia planes - AAP

1 of 1

Bain Capital says it is preparing a second-round proposal to buy Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, as the private equity group positioned itself as the "strongest" suitor to turn around the bankrupt airline.

Bain said in a statement on Sunday it was "preparing a second-round proposal to become the owner and operator of Virgin Australia ... with a long-term mindset and commitment to a well-funded, successful airline".

The private equity firm is one of four parties shortlisted by administrators to buy Virgin Australia, Reuters has reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The others are Indigo Partners, BGH Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners.

Binding offers for Australia's second-biggest airline will be required from a smaller set of short-listed candidates by June 12, with a sale expected by the end of that month, the Deloitte administrators have said.

The company entered voluntary administration last month owing nearly $7 billion, making it the biggest Asia-Pacific casualty of the coronavirus crisis hitting the global aviation industry.

"We know aviation isn't going to return to normal any time soon, but Bain Capital is here for the long haul with deep funding to navigate these difficult times," said Bain Capital Sydney-based managing director Mike Murphy.

"We have the strongest capital base of any of the bidders."

Bain, which owns Trans Maldivian Airways, did not specify the value of its bid, but said it was "supported" by Jayne Hrdlicka, the former head of Qantas budget airline Jetstar.

Virgin owes $2.3 billion in secured debt to banks and aircraft financiers, $2 billion to unsecured bondholders, $1.9 billion to aircraft lessors, and $450 million to employees.

"We want to bring back the best parts of the Virgin Blue culture and make flying fun again," Murphy said, referencing Virgin's first brand name when it opened in the early 2000's.

Latest articles

News

First new mask machine arrives at Med-Con near Shepparton

The first of several new mask-making machines built in Echuca has arrived at Australia’s only mask manufacturer, Med-Con, near Shepparton, heralding a boost for local jobs and industry. The extra seven machines will increase Med-Con’s annual...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Up to 20 people in homes and overnight stays allowed from June 1

Locals will be allowed a total of 20 people in their homes and overnight stays in tourism accommodation will be back on the cards from June 1, Premier Daniel Andrews announced today. The loosening of restrictions will come into effect from 11.59pm...

Charmayne Allison
News

Greater Shepparton students relieved as VCE exam dates confirmed

Year 12 students are breathing a sigh of relief as weeks of uncertainty come to a close, following the announcement VCE exams will be completed by December 2. Many students were concerned exams would roll into 2021 due to COVID-19, disrupting...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Spotless settles class action for $95m

Downer EDI’s Spotless Group has settled with shareholders who claimed the formerly independent company issued misleading guidance back in 2015.

AAP Newswire
Finance

THC Global launches Aust-grown cannabis

THC Global has launched its own brand of Australian-grown medicinal cannabis and purchased a network of prescribing physicians.

AAP Newswire
Finance

1.3 million Australians access early super

Unemployed young people appear to be wiping out their super funds to survive the coronavirus crisis after being given special access to their retirement money.

AAP Newswire