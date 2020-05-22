AAP Finance

Myer reopening all stores by Wednesday

By AAP Newswire

Myer - AAP

1 of 1

Myer says it will reopen all 35 of its 36 stores that remain closed on Wednesday, with the last one set to reopen the following week once a refurbishment project is complete.

Nine of its stores reopened on Friday and 15 opened earlier.

Its store in Karrinyup, WA, will reopen on May 30.

The department store chain shut down all its stores on March 29 as part of the coronavirus crisis, standing down 10,000 employees.

Myer said protective measures such as hand sanitiser stations and contactless payments would be in place.

Its online business performed strongly during the shutdown, the company said.

At 1314 AEDT, Myer shares were up 11.1 per cent to 30 cents each.

Latest articles

Sport

Mathoura happy flying in stealth mode

Mathoura could very well be the sleeper club of the season, and that suits senior coach Darcy Robinson just fine.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Longwood ready to tackle another campaign

Longwood’s netballers are putting in the hard yards to become more competitive in the Kyabram District League.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Greyhound racing loses an icon

Victorian greyhound racing has lost an icon of the sport with the death of Tony McGrath after a long health battle. McGrath, 76, was regarded as one of the all-time great greyhound breeders, with his prominent ‘Proven’ bloodline...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

THC Global launches Aust-grown cannabis

THC Global has launched its own brand of Australian-grown medicinal cannabis and purchased a network of prescribing physicians.

AAP Newswire
Finance

4 Virgin Australia bidders shortlisted

BGH Capital, Bain Capital, Indigo Partners and Cyrus Capital Partners are the leading candidates to acquire Virgin Australia.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Genworth loses NAB insurance contract

National Australia Bank won’t renew its lenders mortgage insurance contract with Genworth after a long relationship.

AAP Newswire