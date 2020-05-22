Fitch cuts Australia credit rating outlook

5370537724001

Ratings agency Fitch has affirmed Australia's prized AAA credit rating but downgraded its outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing the impact to the economy and public finances from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fitch said it expects Australia's economic growth will fall sharply in 2020 and government spending in response to the health and economic crisis will cause large fiscal deficits and a sharp increase in government debt.