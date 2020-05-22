AAP Finance

Home builder AV Jennings saw sales slump

By AAP Newswire

A house being built in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Home builder AV Jennings has moderated its outlook and no longer expects its full year results to better those from 12 months ago, as consumers delay major purchases.

Property contract sales fell from 100 in February to 57 in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the company says.

There were 51 sales in April, while the May figure is tracking in line with the previous month.

Builders and corporates have continued to be among the buyers, which AV Jennings says shows confidence in the medium and longer term as these customers are buying land for future operations.

In February, management had said it expected a stronger outcome for the 2020 financial year than the previous one.

However, the pandemic has since changed that assessment.

The company said it s using the federal government's JobKeeper wages program to retain staff, with most employees working four days per week.

Shares in the company are down nearly 40 per cent so far in 2020 amid a wider market downturn, and closed at 39 cents on Thursday.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Niccanova warms up for Stradbroke Hcp bid

Talented Niccanova will take the final step to a belated Group One start when he runs in the Group Two Victory Stakes at Eagle Farm.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Milwaukee to bounce back in Straight Six

Mike Moroney is looking to Milwaukee overturning last year’s defeat in the Listed Straight Six when the gelding lines up in the sprint at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Costa takes giant steps to Gunsynd Classic

Trainer Michael Costa is looking forward to his lightly raced gelding Supergiant taking on quality three-year-olds in the Gunsynd Classic at Eagle Farm.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

THC Global launches Aust-grown cannabis

THC Global has launched its own brand of Australian-grown medicinal cannabis and purchased a network of prescribing physicians.

AAP Newswire
Finance

4 Virgin Australia bidders shortlisted

BGH Capital, Bain Capital, Indigo Partners and Cyrus Capital Partners are the leading candidates to acquire Virgin Australia.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Genworth loses NAB insurance contract

National Australia Bank won’t renew its lenders mortgage insurance contract with Genworth after a long relationship.

AAP Newswire