Wesfarmers write-offs after Target review

By AAP Newswire

A Target store signage in Brisbane. - AAP

Wesfarmers will take a pre-tax charge of between $430 million and $480 million for impairment of the Target brand name, property and other assets after completing a review into its underperforming Target business.

It will also write off $120 million to $170 million in its full-year accounts after deciding to close a number of Target stores and converting others to Kmart stores.

The conglomerate has also outlined non-cash impairment of $300 million in its Industrial and Safety division to write off goodwill, but says these will be offset by a $290 million gain of its sale of 10 per cent interest in Coles and one-off pre-tax gain of $221 million on revaluation of the remaining Coles investment.

