Aristocrat HY profit down 14% due to virus

By AAP Newswire

Aristocrat Leisure's half-year profit has fallen 14.2 per cent as casinos, pubs and clubs closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

The gaming provider's net profit after tax to March 31 was $305.9 million and it says its venues stopped spending once required to close to stop the spread of the virus.

Aristocrat expects most of its 989 US customers of this type to be open again by next month.

In Australia, Aristocrat expects venues in NSW, Victoria and Queensland to be open by July.

Most venues in Europe, the Middle East and Africa may not be open until September.

However, Aristocrat says digital channel sales performed well and digital revenue climbed by 19 per cent compared with the previous corresponding period.

Shareholders will not be paid a dividend.

